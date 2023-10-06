The South Carolina voter registration deadline is upon us

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina State Election Commission officials reminded the public of an important voter registration deadline.

If you want to vote in the November election, you have until Sun. Oct. 8 to register. If you want to register in person, the deadline Friday – that’s today, Oct. 6.

It is not a presidential election year, but there are still important decisions on the Nov. 7 ballot said administrators.

The deadline for a voter to register and vote in an election is 30 days in advance of the election date.

You must register by the deadline to be eligible to vote:

· Register online at scVOTES.gov (must be received by Sunday, October 8, 2023).

· Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.gov. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office: By fax or email attachment (must be received by Sunday, October 8, 2023). By mail (must be postmarked by Tuesday, October 10, 2023).

· Register in person at your county voter registration office (most offices will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 6, 2023 for in-office registrations).

Already registered? Check your registration at scVOTES.gov today to make sure your address is up to date:

· If you have moved from one county to another, you must register in your new county by the deadline to be eligible to vote.

· If you have moved within your county or changed your name recently, update your information prior to election day to help ensure a smoother voting process.

The mission of the State Election Commission is to ensure every eligible citizen can register to vote and participate in fair and impartial elections with the assurance that every vote will count.

For more on voter registration and elections visit scVOTES.gov.

