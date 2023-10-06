SLED investigates shoot-out with Augusta fugitive that hurt 2

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting where two U.S. Marshals Service officers were injured in a shooting by a fugitive from Richmond County, Ga.

On Sept. 29, U.S. Marshals Service’s Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force responded to a hotel in the Irmo area where they had located Georgia fugitive George Curtis, 78.

Officials said Curtis was wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in Augusta for child rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation.

The incidents involving an underage girl and happened between 2011 and 2018, according to an incident report provided by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The victim reported the incidents in October 2019 after she’d moved to another state, at which time she was 17.

An exchange of gunfire between Curtis and members of the U.S. Marshals Service ensued after deputy marshalls attempted to arrest him.

During the shootout, two officers were shot, but were treated at the hospital, and are now recovering from their injuries, officials stated. Curtis died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The incident is still under investigation.

Officials said SLED was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting by the U.S. Marshals Service. Information gathered in the investigation will be summarized in a case file report and submitted to prosecutors.

According to officials, the incident was the 31st officer-involved shooting and the first officer-involved shooting for the U.S. Marshalls in the state this year.

