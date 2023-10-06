S.C. leaders, military commanders gather for governor’s briefing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Top leaders at the State House learned about the challenges facing South Carolina’s military installations and what they can do to help.

In some cases, that work could benefit South Carolinians as a whole.

The annual Military Commanders Brief to the Governor on Thursday in downtown Columbia brought together the leaders of South Carolina’s military installations, plus Fort Gordon, just across the river in Georgia.

“Your presence is something that is enormously important to this state and the people of this state,” Gov. Henry McMaster told the group of commanders.

McMaster, Speaker of the House Murrell Smith, R - Sumter, and state agency heads took part in the roundtable event.

Smith has prioritized economic development during his speakership at the State House and said the military community is one of the state’s economic drivers.

He referenced a 2022 study that found the military has a $34 billion economic impact and generates one in every nine jobs in South Carolina.

“When we talk about creating jobs in South Carolina, we have a ready-made industry here in South Carolina, and that’s our military community,” Smith said.

McMaster noted some of the concerns that were repeatedly brought up Thursday are also broader worries they know are on the minds of South Carolinians as a whole.

“Affordable housing near the base, and also education near the base and also childcare. So those are things that we need to bear down on,” the governor said.

A new legislative committee will examine childcare, considering the role it plays in boosting workforce participation specifically, in the coming months.

Multiple commanders said Thursday the families working aboard their installations struggle to find childcare both on and off base.

“Childcare can account for roughly a quarter of household incomes for our force, and it continues to grow every year,” Col. Kris Smith, commander of Shaw Air Force Base, said.

Speaker Smith said while South Carolina is not alone in facing this issue, it’s one the state needs to tackle.

“It’s time for us to examine what’s worked in other states and what can we do to help that aids people who need childcare and make sure the childcare’s affordable,” Smith said.

South Carolina Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs Todd McCaffrey said this annual meeting can get some of these concerns in front of the state agency leaders who can address them and tee up potential bills when South Carolina’s new legislative session begins in January.

