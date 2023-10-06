Principal steps down at Stevens Creek Elementary School

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The principal at Stevens Creek Elementary School is stepping down for a different role in the Columbia County School District, parents were told.

Grace Meyer stepped down as principal Friday, and her new role will take effect Tuesday.

“As the principal, she always made it a priority to do what was in the best interest of her students, faculty, and the community she served since 2019,” parents were told in a letter from Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kristen Carroll.

Dr. Charles Barry O’Neill will serve as the interim principal and Megan Wuchte will continue as assistant principal, leading the school through a transition period until a permanent successor can be named.

“Although new leadership in a school may cause some level of apprehension, we are very confident in our time-tested and proven process of seamlessly integrating new leaders into our schools, and at the same time ensuring student well-being and achievement remains a priority,” parents were told in the letter.

