Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Principal steps down at Stevens Creek Elementary School

Grace Meyer
Grace Meyer(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The principal at Stevens Creek Elementary School is stepping down for a different role in the Columbia County School District, parents were told.

Grace Meyer stepped down as principal Friday, and her new role will take effect Tuesday.

“As the principal, she always made it a priority to do what was in the best interest of her students, faculty, and the community she served since 2019,” parents were told in a letter from Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kristen Carroll.

Dr. Charles Barry O’Neill will serve as the interim principal and Megan Wuchte will continue as assistant principal, leading the school through a transition period until a permanent successor can be named.

“Although new leadership in a school may cause some level of apprehension, we are very confident in our time-tested and proven process of seamlessly integrating new leaders into our schools, and at the same time ensuring student well-being and achievement remains a priority,” parents were told in the letter.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Bear dies after car hits it on highway in Aiken County
Kentrell Allen
20-year-old murder suspect arrested in Augusta shooting
Semi-truck on fire on I-20, exit 175 in Thomson
Semi-truck burns after chemicals spill on I-20 in Thomson
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle accident on Whiskey Road; no injuries
Georgia State Patrol
1 person killed when car slams into truck in Burke County

Latest News

Kendrick Evans
Augustan gets life plus 19 years for molesting 12-year-old girl
John Whitwell is part of the group missing the ice.
Could hockey be the next cool thing for Augusta?
The Albert Lea City Council will be voting on expanding ‘no smoking’ to cannabis products at...
Georgia pharmacies are preparing to sell medical marijuana
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Fatal shooting of protester at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center justified, DA says
Plant Vogtle Units 1 and 2 (rear) and 3 and 4 (fore) in June 2021.
Georgia Power settles suit over Vogtle woes, hits new delay