Police arrest suspect in Aiken child molestation case

Matthew Edward Hester
Matthew Edward Hester(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was arrested this week over child molestation incidents that allegedly occurred in Aiken, according to law enforcement records.

Matthew Edward Hester, 40, of Gilbert, was arrested Thursday in connection with a range of incidents that happened in 2022 and earlier this year, according to Aiken County jail records.

The incidents were reported on May 24 of this year, according to a report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

A mother contacted authorities to report one of her daughters admitted being sexually assaulted, according to the report.

Jail records show Hester was booked on charges of:

  • Criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt, second degree.
  • Criminal sexual conduct with minor, third degree.
  • Criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt - victim 11-14 years old, second degree.
  • Criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree, commit/attempt lewd act (victim under 16 and actor over 14 ).
  • Criminal sexual conduct with minor or attempt, victim 11-14 years old, second degree.
  • Criminal sexual conduct with minor, third degree, commit/attempt lewd act (victim under 16 and actor over 14).

Jail records didn’t indicate he remained in jail Friday afternoon.

