Head-on crash kills 76-year-old in front of Wrens grocery store

Two vehicles were damaged in a head-on crash in Wrens in front of the Ingles supermarket.
Two vehicles were damaged in a head-on crash in Wrens in front of the Ingles supermarket.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident Friday afternoon killed a 76-year-old man who was well-known in the community.

Henry Michael Mauney – who was known to everyone in town as “Mickey” – died after the crash in front of the Ingles supermarket at Highway 221 and Main Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

MORE | Thomson man survives brain-eating amoeba that killed teen

The accident happened sometime before 2:20 p.m. and appeared to have been a head-on crash.

Two vehicles at the scene – a large black sport utility vehicle and a blue compact SUV – each had smashed front ends.

