Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Head-on crash causes injuries, traffic snags in Wrens

Two vehicles were damaged in a head-on crash in Wrens in front of the Ingles supermarket.
Two vehicles were damaged in a head-on crash in Wrens in front of the Ingles supermarket.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident Friday afternoon heavily damaged two vehicles and sent at least one person to a hospital.

The wreck occurred sometime before 2:20 p.m. in front of the Ingles supermarket at Highway 221 and Main Street.

MORE | Thomson man survives brain-eating amoeba that killed teen

It appeared to have been a head-on crash two vehicles at the scene – a large black sport utility vehicle and a blue compact SUV – each had smashed front ends.

Two vehicles were damaged in a head-on crash in Wrens in front of the Ingles supermarket.
Two vehicles were damaged in a head-on crash in Wrens in front of the Ingles supermarket.(Contributed)

The Wrens Police Department urged drivers to avoid the area and if they do go through there, to expect delays and slower traffic.

“Next of kin have been notified for those involved,” the agency said on Facebook.

A county official said the accident wasn’t fatal as far as he knew and he was aware one victim had been sent to a hospital in Augusta with injuries.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Bear dies after car hits it on highway in Aiken County
Kentrell Allen
20-year-old murder suspect arrested in Augusta shooting
Semi-truck on fire on I-20, exit 175 in Thomson
Semi-truck burns after chemicals spill on I-20 in Thomson
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle accident on Whiskey Road; no injuries
Georgia State Patrol
1 person killed when car slams into truck in Burke County

Latest News

As a result of an executive order by Gov. Brian Kemp, the Georgia gas tax suspension will...
Georgia governor extends suuspension of gasoline tax
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$1.4 billion Powerball prize is a combination of interest rates, sales, math — and luck
Matthew Edward Hester
Police arrest suspect in Aiken child molestation case
Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually...
Atlanta airport expects ‘record-breaking’ travel day, flyers frustrated with long lines