Head-on crash causes injuries, traffic snags in Wrens

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident Friday afternoon heavily damaged two vehicles and sent at least one person to a hospital.

The wreck occurred sometime before 2:20 p.m. in front of the Ingles supermarket at Highway 221 and Main Street.

It appeared to have been a head-on crash two vehicles at the scene – a large black sport utility vehicle and a blue compact SUV – each had smashed front ends.

Two vehicles were damaged in a head-on crash in Wrens in front of the Ingles supermarket. (Contributed)

The Wrens Police Department urged drivers to avoid the area and if they do go through there, to expect delays and slower traffic.

“Next of kin have been notified for those involved,” the agency said on Facebook.

A county official said the accident wasn’t fatal as far as he knew and he was aware one victim had been sent to a hospital in Augusta with injuries.

