GRAPHIC: Dog found with severe, maggot-infested neck wound

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has put up $5,000 for information leading to an arrest after a dog was found with a severe neck injury caused by an embedded collar.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video and descriptions may be disturbing to some.

The black and white dog, named “Tillson” is recovering at the shelter after being found in downtown Charleston with a neck wound that had maggots living inside, shelter officials said.

“What’s troubling about this case is that someone pulled that collar out and then left Tillson walking the streets of downtown Charleston alone, with only a dirty sheet covering his wound,” Charleston Animal Society Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman, CAWA, said. “We are doing everything we can to make sure his neck will heal and keep infection away.”

The shelter said Tillson had the wound deep cleaned and is getting antibiotics and round-the-clock bandage changes.

“We are committed to stopping cruelty and to do so, we need the public’s help. If you can help us get the leads in this case, we know the police will do their best to find whoever did this,” Roman said.

Tillson is also being checked for heartworms and other life-threatening conditions.

Charleston Animal Society is asking for anyone with information to call Charleston City Animal Control at 843-743-7200.

