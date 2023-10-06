Submit Photos/Videos
Governor Kemp extends gas tax suspension 5 weeks

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced on Friday that he has signed an executive order extending...
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced on Friday that he has signed an executive order extending a State of Emergency as a result of ongoing high inflation and uncertain economic conditions for five weeks.(Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced on Friday that he has signed an executive order extending a State of Emergency after ongoing high inflation and uncertain economic conditions for five weeks.

This renewal continues the suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor and locomotive fuel.

As a result of the executive order, the gas tax suspension will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m., on Nov. 11.

Kemp says, “We’re taking action at the state level to deliver relief to hardworking Georgians fighting through Bidenflation, soaring interest rates, and sky-high prices due to Bidenomics. Our state’s average gas price is now roughly 40 cents less than last month. With our partners in the General Assembly, we’ll keep working to put money back in the pockets of Georgia families.“

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas in Georgia is currently $3.18; one of the lowest in the country.

“I support the Governor’s decision to provide financial relief to Georgians while the White House and Congress continue to fall short of providing solutions during uncertain economic times,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “I’m proud that here in Georgia, we have a record of always putting hardworking families first.”

“Governor Kemp’s proactive leadership is protecting our economy and providing relief to hardworking Georgians and their families. While Washington does nothing, Georgia will continue to protect residents and visitors alike from crippling pain at the pump,” Speaker Jon Burns said.

Kemp’s office stated, “Thanks to the hard work and conservative budgeting of Governor Kemp and the General Assembly, the State of Georgia can confidently suspend collection of the state motor fuel tax to help lessen the burden of historically high gas prices.”

You can read Executive Order 10.06.23.01 extending the State of Emergency allowing for this suspension here.

