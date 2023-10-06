Thanks to Georgia Power, Waynesboro getting inclusive playground

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new inclusive playground is coming to Waynesboro.

On Friday, the Augusta and Plant Vogtle Chapters of Citizens of Georgia Power will begin to install the equipment.

This is for the Center for New Beginnings that helps provide services for kids with special needs.

Georgia Power donated $10,000 to cover the cost of playground equipment.

The installation will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, and starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

