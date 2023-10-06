Game of the Week: 86th edition of the 378 War

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the best things about high school football is the traditions passed down from generation to generation.

Very few rivalries have the same history and passion as the 378 War between Lincoln County and Washington.

The teams have certainly made a lot of history together over the years.

This rivalry goes back to 1922. Both towns live for this rivalry and have this game marked on their calendars.

It’s always a battle of emotions. Both handling the pressure that comes with what both sides say is good, clean, old-fashioned hate.

It’s only a 20-minute drive between schools. Close enough for the two towns to know each other well. If you live in Lincolnton, most likely you have a friend from Washington — every day.

Except for today.

One former Lincoln County player told us that he won’t even answer phone calls and texts from his friends in Washington today.

Both coaches see it this way too. Here’s both coaches’ take on the rivalry heading into the 378 War.

Lee Chomskis is the head coach for Lincoln County. He said, “This week, you don’t have to say a lot. You don’t have to mention who we’re playing. the kids know. This is a big deal. It’s a big deal for our community. It’s a big deal for our school.”

Washington-Wilkes Head Coach Lex Bradford said: “A lot of people who support both kids outside of this one week, I don’t think it’s a ‘we always pull against them, they always pull against us,’ but anytime it’s Lincolnton versus Washington there’s no love.”

