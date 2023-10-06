Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Game of the Week: 86th edition of the 378 War

Both towns live for this rivalry and have this game marked on their calendars.
Both towns live for this rivalry and have this game marked on their calendars.(WRDW)
By Nick Viland
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Under the Lights
South Carolina high school football scores
Georgia high school football scores

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the best things about high school football is the traditions passed down from generation to generation.

Very few rivalries have the same history and passion as the 378 War between Lincoln County and Washington.

The teams have certainly made a lot of history together over the years.

This rivalry goes back to 1922. Both towns live for this rivalry and have this game marked on their calendars.

It’s always a battle of emotions. Both handling the pressure that comes with what both sides say is good, clean, old-fashioned hate.

MORE | Yellow Jackets sting Hornets to remain unbeaten in region play

It’s only a 20-minute drive between schools. Close enough for the two towns to know each other well. If you live in Lincolnton, most likely you have a friend from Washington — every day.

Except for today.

One former Lincoln County player told us that he won’t even answer phone calls and texts from his friends in Washington today.

Both coaches see it this way too. Here’s both coaches’ take on the rivalry heading into the 378 War.

MORE | Cross Creek football team moves past shaky start

Lee Chomskis is the head coach for Lincoln County. He said, “This week, you don’t have to say a lot. You don’t have to mention who we’re playing. the kids know. This is a big deal. It’s a big deal for our community. It’s a big deal for our school.”

Washington-Wilkes Head Coach Lex Bradford said: “A lot of people who support both kids outside of this one week, I don’t think it’s a ‘we always pull against them, they always pull against us,’ but anytime it’s Lincolnton versus Washington there’s no love.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Bear dies after car hits it on highway in Aiken County
Kentrell Allen
20-year-old murder suspect arrested in Augusta shooting
Semi-truck on fire on I-20, exit 175 in Thomson
Semi-truck burns after chemicals spill on I-20 in Thomson
South Carolina Highway Patrol
2-vehicle accident on Whiskey Road; no injuries
Georgia State Patrol
1 person killed when car slams into truck in Burke County

Latest News

Under the Lights three sponsor image
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 8 highlights
Last year, in the regular season, Strom Thurmond beat Saluda 6-3 on the way to a region...
Coaching relationship runs deep between the Rebels, Tigers
Lincoln County, Washington-Wilkes prepare for 378 War
Yellow Jackets sting Hornets to remain unbeaten in region play