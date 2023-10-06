Everything you need to know about the Atlanta Braves’ NLDS games

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Braves’s path to the 2023 World Series begins with the National League Division Series (NLDS).

The Braves are the No. 1 seed in the NL and have earned a bye from the first round of the playoffs. The Braves will play the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. The two teams met in the NLDS last year, with the Phillies, winning the series 3-1 on the way to a World Series appearance.

When are the Braves’ upcoming NLDS games?

Game 1

The first game is Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6:07 p.m.

Braves legend Andruw Jones will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Orpheus Mens Ensemble will perform the National Anthem.

Game 2

The second game will be Monday, Oct. 9 at 6:07 p.m.

Country singer Jason Isbell will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Third Day’s Mac Powell will perform the National Anthem.

Game 5

The fifth game is set for Saturday, Oct. 14. A game time has not been set. Game 5 is only necessary if the series is tied 2-2.

Games three and four are away games in Philadelphia.

Where can I park for the home games?

Single-game parking passes for the games at Truist Park can be bought online the morning after game times are announced.

What food would be available at Truist Park for the NLDS games?

There will be a number of special postseason concessions.

Those include:

The Brushback: Half a pound of tender beef brisket, smoked for 12 hours right in the outfield, topped with melted provolone cheese, caramelized sweet onions and savory mushrooms, spicy jalapenos, on a toasted hoagie with au jus on the side. Served with Atlanta lemon pepper kettle chips. Available at The Carvery near section 111.

The Fowl Pole: Trio of skewered sweet tea-bined chicken thighs fried to golden crispy perfection. Served with Carolina mustard sauce and Coca-Cola BBQ. Available at Coops Championship Chicken near sections 138 and 320.

Sweet Grounder : Charbroiled, sweet Italian sausage smothered with provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, tobacco onions and garlic aioli on a soft roll. Available at the concession stand 1871 Grille near section 141.

Whole ‘Nother Ball Game: Gigantic all-beef Italian meatball braised in San Marzano pomodoro sauce for two hours, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and sauce nuzzled in a glove-inspired bread bowl, lightly brushed with basil pesto sauce and extra virgin olive oil. Available at 1871 Grille near section 113.

“Chicken ain’t nothing but a bird Blue”: Double stack fried wet lemon pepper free-range chicken breast sandwiched between three glazed donuts and Southern angry pickled green tomatoes finished with peach bourbon coulis and powdered sugar. Available at 1871 Grille near sections 215 and 239.

Blue it Bayou: Svedka vodka, Blue Curacua, grapefruit juice and a pineapple wedge. Available near section 108.

Left Field Lemonade: Lit vodka, lemonade and a lemon wheel. Available near section 144.

Sweet Georgia Peach Smash: Coopers Craft Whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup, sliced peach and seltzer water. Available near section 216.

Mashing Margarita: El Jimador Silver tequila, lime juice, orange juice, simple syrup and lime wheel. Available near section 238.

Are there any watch parties for the away games?

The Braves will host watch parties for the team’s NLDS away games, which are the third and fourth games on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 12 respectively. The watch parties will be on the Plaza Green at The Battery Atlanta. The watch parties will begin 30 minutes before game time. Game times TBA.

There are several activities planned for the watch parties, which include:

Photos with the 2023 NL East Championship Pennant

Appearances and performances by BLOOPER and the Atlanta Braves Entertainment Teams

A live DJ

Creating your own baseball card activation

Watch party parking is free in the red, green, silver, yellow and purple decks for three hours.

On Friday, Oct. 6, the Braves are encouraging fans to Rep the A and wear their Braves gear all day. Fans can share photos of themselves wearing their team gear on social media by tagging the Braves and using the hashtag #AsOneATL.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.