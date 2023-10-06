Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy skies expected this tonight. Overnight lows will stay warmer than the past few in the mid to low 60s.

Mornings lows will be warmer in the low to mid 60s Friday with cloudy skies for the first part of the day. Skies will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

A cold front will move through Saturday and bring us breezy conditions during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 10-15 mph - gusts up to 20 mph. Lows Saturday will be near 60 and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s. Sunny skies during the day.

Morning lows will be in the mid-40s Sunday morning - the coolest air of the season! Afternoon highs will be well below normal Sunday afternoon in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Cooler than average temperatures stick around early next week. Morning lows will be back down in the mid-80s Monday. Afternoon highs Monday will be in the mid-70s. Morning lows back to 50 early Tuesday. Afternoon highs Tuesday will be more seasonal in the low 80s. Not much rain in our forecast until next Thursday. Keep it here for updates.

