Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An isolated shower is possible this evening into tonight and early Saturday - but not much measurable rainfall is expected - don’t cancel anything. Temperatures will stay mild overnight in the mid-60s.

A cold front will move through Saturday morning and bring us breezy conditions during the day. An early shower is possible ahead of the front. Winds will be out of the northwest between 10-15 mph - gusts up to 20 mph. Lows Saturday will be in the mid-60s and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies expected during the day. There is an elevated fire risk across the area Saturday do to breezy and dry conditions - relative humidity will get close to 30% in the afternoon - stay safe!

Morning lows will be in the mid-40s Sunday morning - the coolest air of the season! Afternoon highs will be well below normal Sunday afternoon in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph.

Cooler than average temperatures stick around early next week. Morning lows will be back down in the mid-40s Monday. Afternoon highs Monday will be in the mid-70s. Morning lows back to 50 early Tuesday. Afternoon highs Tuesday will be more seasonal in the low 80s. Not much rain in our forecast until next Thursday-Friday. Keep it here for updates.

Strong cold front brings the coolest temperatures of the season so far this weekend. (WRDW)

