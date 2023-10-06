Coaching relationship runs deep between the Rebels, Tigers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Rebels and the Tigers both have plans on making deep playoff runs and have a special connection between their two programs.

The memories are still fresh.

“That’s been 321 nights I’ve laid in my bed and wondered ... what if,” said Andrew Webb, Strom Thurmond coach.

Last year, in the regular season, Strom Thurmond beat Saluda 6-3 on the way to a region championship.

They met again in the third round of the playoffs with Saluda winning the rematch 28-0.

“That’s a long time to lay there and think about that. We finally get a chance to fix those mistakes,” he said.

Once again, the Tigers and Rebels meet with both teams ranked in the top 10 in the 2A poll.

But both coaches say this year’s teams are different. Stewart Young is the Saluda football coach.

He said, “I had a bunch of new players that had to play important positions, so we’ve learned who can play what more now. We’ve got a lot of guys back. They have a lot of new ones, but you really just try to focus on the guys who are out there now and who give us the best chance to win.”

Both teams know a win will give them the inside track to a region championship.

With so much on the line in a rivalry game, the coaches are expecting a great atmosphere.

“it’s just something that excites our town, and their town as well, so big rivalry,” said Young.

Webb said: “For this rivalry, this is kind of what you want, two teams that are really good that get to go play, and it ought to be a lot of fun.”

