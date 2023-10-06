City of Grovetown gears up for mayoral, council election

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll be voting before you know it, and the city of Grovetown is getting ready for a race for mayor and city council in November.

The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee held a forum at Grovetown Elementary School on Thursday night.

Candidates had a chance to talk about a variety of different topics like affordable housing, growth, transportation issues, safety, and community involvement.

First up to speak was Incumbent Gary Jones, followed by Deborah Fisher and Ceretta Smith.

“Growth and all that is important, but I would say professionalism and integrity. The rest of it will come. People have to count on and believe in their leaders,” said Gary Jones.

Deborah Fisher said: “I think the most change that I would like to see happen is addressing transportation, addressing our parks and recreation, more green space for the people, and public transportation.”

Ceretta Smith said: “Lifting up the people in our city that are living in poverty, so affordable housing, creating programs for our children and our youth, keeping them off the streets and out of trouble.”

The election for mayor and council will be on November 7.

