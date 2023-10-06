Augustan gets life plus 19 years for molesting 12-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man who molested a 12-year-old middle school student was convicted Friday after a five-day jury trial in Augusta, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.

Kendrick Evans, 39, of Augusta, was found guilty of aggravated child molestation, child molestation and tampering with evidence, according to Williams.

He was sentenced to life in prison plus 19 years after the verdict was announced midday Friday.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“The defendant was 36 when he started preying on this 12-year-old child,” Assistant District Attorney William Hammond of the Special Victims Unit said after the trial. “He took advantage of the victim’s vulnerable family situation to manipulate and groom her for his depraved sexual desires.”

Hammond brought evidence that Evans had met the child via social media.

Over the course of months, he engaged in sex acts with this minor, according to prosecutors.

On at least one occasion, he picked her up from the school bus stop and dropped her off at her middle school after his acts.

After law enforcement got involved, the victim was able to lead investigators to the defendant’s home, and she even identified him by his nipple piercings, according to Williams.

When asked by law enforcement to remove his nipple rings for evidence, the defendant went to the restroom and flushed them, prosecutors said.

“Predators like Kendrick Evans are why we created the Special Victims Unit,” Williams said after the verdict. “Prey on children, we will put you in prison.”

The DA’s Special Victims Unit was established in December 2021 to address crimes against women and children, sex trafficking, and crimes against the vulnerable and elderly.

It is led by 20-year veteran prosecutor Deshala Dixon, who assisted in the trial along with victim advocate Cristina Kalpa, legal assistant Patsy Smith and DA Investigator Tom Brown.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.