Augusta Players’ ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ opens tonight

By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Players’ production of “Little Shop of Horrors” opens Friday night and runs through the weekend.

Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Imperial Theatre, 745 Broad St.

The musical is based on a 1986 cult horror-comedy about a man-eating plant.

In this Augusta production, News 12′s Richard Rogers has a cameo appearance.

For tickets, visit https://secure.ticketsage.net/websales.aspx?u=augustaplayers.

The Auguster Players' production of "Little Shop of Horrors" runs Oct. 6-8, 2023.
