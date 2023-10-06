Atlanta airport travelers experience unusually long wait times for TSA check

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, travelers are experiencing uncommonly long wait times on Friday.

The flyers are filed in TSA check lines stretching to the baggage claim area, a source on the ground tells Atlanta News First. Many on social media exclaim that they’ve never seen the airport this busy and are worried they will miss their flights.

Airport officials said the backup is due to the busy holiday weekend. Next Monday is Columbus Day, and many schools are on or approaching fall break.

The airport is recommending travelers arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights. You can check wait times here.

