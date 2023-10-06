Submit Photos/Videos
Atlanta airport travelers experience unusually long wait times for TSA check

Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually...
Travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are experiencing unusually long wait times.
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, travelers are experiencing uncommonly long wait times on Friday.

The flyers are filed in TSA check lines stretching to the baggage claim area, a source on the ground tells Atlanta News First. Many on social media exclaim that they’ve never seen the airport this busy and are worried they will miss their flights.

Airport officials said the backup is due to the busy holiday weekend. Next Monday is Columbus Day, and many schools are on or approaching fall break.

The airport is recommending travelers arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights. You can check wait times here.

