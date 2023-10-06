Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County Bridgestone plant marks 25 years of operation

Brtidgestone's Aiken passenger and light truck tire plant has marked 25 years of operation.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bridgestone’s passenger and light truck tire plant in Aiken County on Friday celebrated 25 years of operation.

The plant began producing passenger and light truck tires for original equipment manufacturers and retail in 1998 and continues to employ more than 1,700 people.

“As we celebrate 25 years of manufacturing, we are thankful for our dedicated team, who is directly responsible for delivering the best-in-class passenger and light truck tires our customers know and expect from Bridgestone,” said Scott Damon, chief operating officer of Bridgestone Americas.

Damon said the plant is among the top ones for the company.

Bridgestone’s passenger and light truck tire plant in Graniteville, S.C.
Bridgestone’s passenger and light truck tire plant in Graniteville, S.C.(Contributed)

“The impact our teammates make through the products they manufacture is at the core of our business, and we couldn’t do it without this team’s drive to continuously improve our operation and serve the community,” Damon said. “We also thank the local community and state for their ongoing support of both of Bridgestone’s manufacturing operations in Aiken County.”

Throughout its 25 years in operation, the plant

has supported nonprofit organizations including the United Way of Aiken County, American Heart Association, Aiken County Public Schools and Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Earlier this year, the Aiken County Chamber of Commerce presented Bridgestone with the Large Business of the Year Award.

Bridgestone also has operated its Aiken County off-road tire plant in Trenton since 2013, producing large and ultra-large off-road radial tires.

This plant is the company’s first giant off-road radial tire manufacturing plant in North America. To learn more about Bridgestone’s Aiken County Tire Plants, visit BridgestoneAmericas.com.

