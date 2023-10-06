28th annual Cancer Survivors Day brings Aiken community together

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local cancer survivors and families impacted come together to share their stories for the 28th annual Cancer Survivors Day lunch on Friday.

All of those who have been impacted will get to spend the afternoon together while enjoying food, music, games and more.

The lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Aiken Regional Medical Center parking lot.

