Wealth Wednesday: Cancer diagnosis and financial challenges
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s Cancer Awareness Month and we are joined again by Private Wealth Advisor Will Rogers to talk about the financial challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis.
An estimated 1.9 million people are diagnosed with some form of cancer each year.
According to the angel foundation, about 73% of individuals diagnosed with cancer will experience some sort of financial hardship.
To learn more, go to Rogers’ website.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.