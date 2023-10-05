Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Voluntary recall issued for protein powder sold at Costco

The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across...
The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across the country.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for one variety of Orgain Organic Protein Powder exclusively sold at Costco.

According to a press release from the FDA, some of the Protein Powder + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge could contain an undeclared sesame allergen, posing the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to those with a sesame allergy.

The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across the country.

The protein powder comes in a 43.8 ounce/2.64 lb., white plastic package marked with the following lot number and expiration dates printed on the bottom:

Lot No.Exp. Date
3212 EL 147/31/2025
3213 EL 148/1/2025
3214 EL 148/2/2025
3228 EL 148/16/2025

So far, no illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.

It’s recommended to return any unused protein powder included in the recall to a local Costco for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol
1 person killed when car slams into truck in Burke County
crash
Bear dies after car hits it on highway in Aiken County
The coroner was called to the Days Inn on Washington Road.
Body discovered at Days Inn on Washington Road
A log truck overturned Wednesday morning at Hike Padgett Highway and Doug Barnard Parkway in...
Overturned truck spills logs all over the road in Augusta
A breach of technology has trickled down most Augusta departments, including the Charles...
‘This was designed to be a jail. ... We’re running it as a prison.’

Latest News

Georgia Senate leaders announcing the creation of a subcommittee to probe conditions at the...
Georgia Senate to announce investigation of conditions at Fulton County Jail
Medical workers and supporters hold signs as they protest outside of a Kaiser Permanente...
Thousands of US workers are on strike. Here’s a rundown of major work stoppages
In a blog post, Google announced it will be rolling out new features aimed at keeping Gmail...
What the Tech: Gmail makes it easier to avoid spam emails
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
Gunman who shot and wounded 10 riders on New York City subway to be sentenced
FILE - Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Maryland Supreme Court weighs victims’ rights in Adnan Syed case