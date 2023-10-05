Submit Photos/Videos
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria

By The Associated Press and TARA COPP
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday shot down a Turkish drone that had come in too close to U.S. troops on the ground in Hasakah, Syria, a U.S. official told The Associated Press.

The official said the drone had been flying in an “unsafe” and “unsychronized” manner. Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination in conducting air maneuvers. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the incident before an announcement.

The U.S. has about 900 troops in Syria conducting missions to counter Islamic State group militants.

