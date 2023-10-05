CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday marks one year since Quinton Simon was reported missing from his Chatham County home never to be seen alive again.

The Chatham County Police Department and the FBI worked for six weeks to search a Chatham County landfill for the toddler where they ultimately found his remains.

His mother, Leilani Simon, has since been indicted on multiple charges in his death.

Quinton was reported missing in the area of Buckhalter Road and Garrard in Chatham County on Oct. 5, 2022.

”Quinton was last seen wearing a light blue Sesame Street t-shirt and black shorts or black bottoms,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley one year ago.

On day one of Quinton Simon’s disappearance, the FBI joined the Chatham County Police Department in the search.

In the days following the search, Quinton’s mother Leilani, was named the prime suspect in his disappearance.

Then, on Oct. 18, a huge break in the case. Officials announced they believed that Leilani had placed Quinton’s body in a dumpster and that it was in a landfill - then launched an extensive search of the landfill off Pine Barren Road.

”This will not be quick, this will not be easy, and the outcome is uncertain,” said Will Clarke, Savannah FBI.

While the search was ongoing, Leilani was not in custody.

While memorials for her son grew, protestors against her gathered outside her home, as well. During that time, WTOC spoke to Leilani in the only interview she’s given to date.

”I’m here, I’ve been here, every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not hiding. And if something does come up that I’m at fault, I will take myself to that police station,” said Leilani Simon.

On Nov. 21, just before Thanksgiving, CCPD announced that against the odds, they had recovered Quinton’s remains from the landfill.

Leilani was arrested and charged and was eventually indicted on 19 counts including malice murder and felony murder.

“These are the cases that keep us up at night. These are the cases that deserve justice,” said Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones.

Leilani is still being held at the Chatham County Jail while she awaits trial on those charges.

Recent filings in the case

Leilani’s trial was expected to be happening in October, but a series of pre-trial motions are still being worked out before that can happen.

On the table are several motions made by Leilani’s defense team. They’re asking Judge Tammy Stokes to suppress statements made by Leilani during the investigation to police, saying that she was unlawfully detained and that she didn’t speak to police voluntarily.

The defense has also filed a 16-page document with consolidated motions.

There’s a motion to sever the offenses named in the indictment from each other, a motion to suppress any illegally obtained evidence, and a discovery request.

The document alleges that Leilani’s team hasn’t received all the evidence in this case.

There’s also a motion to sever Leilani’s case from any co-defendants, but there hasn’t been anyone else arrested in connection to the case at this time.

There’s a motion hearing set for Dec. 8, that’s when Judge Stokes will take all of this into consideration.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.