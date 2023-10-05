Thomson man survives brain eating infection that killed local teen

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been almost three months since Thomson High student Megan Ebenroth died.

She contracted a rare amoeba infection of the brain.

The CDC says it carries a high death rate of about 97%. A story of survival is rare until now.

Ebenroth’s story brought back memories for the Haire family, who faced the same diagnosis decades ago in the same town, but their son, Jamie, survived.

He doesn’t remember what life was like before the age of nine. Mary Anne Haire says her son’s flu-like symptoms became a death sentence.

“They came to me three times on one of the first nights. They said ‘Mrs. Haire go ahead and accept you’ve got two children. Jamie will not make it.’ I said ‘You don’t have that right. Only the Lord has that right,’” she said.

Test after test, a fever reaching 105, and three medications later, there were no answers. So Mary Anne hit her knees.

“I prayed and prayed Lord, this ain’t taking from me now,” said Mary Anne.

Jamie had defied all odds when he was born premature and Mary Anne knew this time was no different.

“He got the medicine from the doctor and was taking it, but the next morning he was sicker. Then he got a stiff neck,” she said.

After tracing steps back, they realized it was from the water trough that Jamie was playing in.

“I get emotional. It touches my heart and stuff,” said Jamie.

A spinal tap revealed he had a brain-eating amoeba called Naegleria Fowleri.

“It’s been kind of a rough life with the amoeba and stuff,” said Jamie.

It was the 1980s. Articles show there had only been one survivor so far. According to the CDC, there have only been three more since.

After 10 days at Augusta University Medical, they weren’t sure how Jamie would be affected, but he continued to prove doctors wrong.

“I graduated with a high school education. I went to Bible college like Mama said,” he said.

Other than his speech being a little shaky, Jamie says he can still do a lot.

“On a normal basis, I help mama around here. I go to my friend’s house and help with the wood, and I hang out with my brother,” said Jamie.

Mary Anne says she thanks God each day for her blessing.

“He is a miracle child. He really is,” said Mary Anne.

The Haire family wants to continue to remind those in our community of the dangers of this infection. Even though it’s so rare, they hope they can continue to spread awareness through their story.

