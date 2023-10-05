Teen resource fair offers opportunities for Augusta youth

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With violence breaking out in schools since the start of the school year, students need resources now more than ever.

Children’s Week continued through the Augusta Partnership for Children with a Teen Resource Fair on Wednesday. There were booths with everything from healthcare and education to mentoring and mental health.

“I think things like this are super important for people our age right now. Going to at least the school that I go to it’s important that we have big things like this that allow them to see broader than what they see at home or broader than what they think they can do,” said MaKenzie Watson, Boys and Girls Club 2022 Youth of the year and attendee.

It’s been a tough year for teens in our area.

Steven O’Neil, Augusta Cares Facilitator, said: “We want our youth to know what services are provided for them. We also want our youth to be in a spotlight, a positive spotlight, versus the negative spotlight that’s been going on in, you know, in Richmond County.”

Students even see it in their own schools.

Ayonna Johnson, a student, said: “Stress is a big thing a lot of people struggle with because of school and sports and all of that. And a lot of people just feel down.”

The STRIVE Program is one of the programs trying to help younger generations.

“There’s a shortage of teachers right now. And there’s a shortage of counselors and things of that nature. So there are more students out there that are lost, that really need help. And the resources in school, out of school is just not there,” said Angela Prince, STRIVE Program Director.

STRIVE is offering help with job applications, resumes, interview prep, career development, and more.

“We’ve helped over 20 students so far and we’ve only been doing this for a year, so that can tell you the kind of volume,” said Prince.

They have an overall goal to help better local teens and their future.

“Think about what we’re doing for our young people, because if they have a great career, they’re going to be great citizens, for all of us,” she said.

Some other resources that are available to help teens are listed below:

For more information or more resources, visit the Augusta Partnership for Children’s website.

The Children’s Week events aren’t over just yet. On Friday, there will be a Laugh for Literacy Comedy show for adults. Doors open at 6 p.m. at Sacred Heart and tickets are $40.

