Southern Nuclear donates bikes to Boys & Girls Club

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta
Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the spirit of bringing communities and organizations together to cure cancer faster, Southern Nuclear is donating 10 new bicycles and helmets to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta.

Funds for the bicycles were provided by Southern Nuclear’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program.

Volunteers from Southern Nuclear were building the bikes Thursday at the HUB for Community Innovation ahead of PaceDay.

“What a pleasure it is to be a part of this program,” said Jon Scull, maintenance director of Units 3 and 4 at Southern Nuclear’s Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro.

The goal is to get more youths on bikes as a way to educate them about the power of exercise and movement, especially when it comes to health, wellness and cancer prevention.

Paceline and Southern Nuclear are issuing a challenge to local businesses to support further underserved youth participation from Boys & Girls Clubs in this year’s PaceDay by helping cover their $250 per participant fundraising goal.

PaceDay is a bike ride that raises funds for the Georgia Cancer Center.

This year’s will be held Oct. 15.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

