Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Some Columbia County residents are seeing brown tapwater

Water faucet
Water faucet(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County residents may be seeing some brownish water coming out of their faucets, but it’s nothing to worry about, according to county officials.

The water has become discolored due to “increased velocity” throughout the lines across Columbia County, according to county spokeswoman Cassidy Harris.

It’s not harmful, according to Harris, even though it doesn’t look very wholesome.

Harris said crews are working to flush out the lines to get rid of the discolored water.

MORE | Semi-truck burns after chemicals spill on I-20 in Thomson

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol
1 person killed when car slams into truck in Burke County
crash
Bear dies after car hits it on highway in Aiken County
The coroner was called to the Days Inn on Washington Road.
Body discovered at Days Inn on Washington Road
A log truck overturned Wednesday morning at Hike Padgett Highway and Doug Barnard Parkway in...
Overturned truck spills logs all over the road in Augusta
A breach of technology has trickled down most Augusta departments, including the Charles...
‘This was designed to be a jail. ... We’re running it as a prison.’

Latest News

Quinton Simon
Thursday marks one year since Quinton Simon was reported missing
Augusta University
Program will help Ga. teens claim a spot at state colleges, universities
“We’ve had three years in a row of record economic development, investment, and job creation in...
Kemp explains need to grow Georgia's workforce
Organizers say a section of Augusta Road will be closed for the event.
29th annual Sassafras Festival happening this weekend