Some Columbia County residents are seeing brown tapwater

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County residents may be seeing some brownish water coming out of their faucets, but it’s nothing to worry about, according to county officials.

The water has become discolored due to “increased velocity” throughout the lines across Columbia County, according to county spokeswoman Cassidy Harris.

It’s not harmful, according to Harris, even though it doesn’t look very wholesome.

Harris said crews are working to flush out the lines to get rid of the discolored water.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.