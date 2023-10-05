Semi-truck caught fire after chemicals spill; all lanes closed I-20 exit 175

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A semi-truck caught on fire after chemicals inside spilled closing all lanes of I-20 off of exit 175 in Thomson early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The McDuffie County Fire Department is on the scene as of 8:15 a.m. They have set up a perimeter due to the chemical spill that caused the fire, officials say.

The fire has been contained as of 8:20 a.m. however all lanes, east and westbound, are closed until they clear the scene safely, officials say. They are aware of the chemicals and working to clean the spill.

The driver was not injured during the incident, according to officials.

We are headed to the scene now.

Please use caution when you are in the area, attempt to use an alternate routes.

