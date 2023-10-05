S.C. man arrested, accused of hiding Allendale slaying suspect

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details were released after an accused Allendale County homicide suspect became the center of an Illinois manhunt.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says it started with a traffic stop in Lawrenceville around 7:35 p.m. on Monday, according to WTHI.

A 29-year-old South Carolina man was arrested and accused of helping 34-year-old Jonathan Kelly.

In August, the Allendale Police Department said Kelly was wanted on multiple counts, including homicide and kidnapping. The search for him continues.

This stems from an incident on Aug. 13, when officers responded to Bluff Road and Sam Street for a 911 call of shots fired.

The 29-year-old was arrested after the chase and faces charges of aggravated battery, aiding a fugitive, resisting arrest and fleeing police, according to court documents.

He also allegedly kicked and threatened the life of an officer, WTHI reports. An Illinois prosecutor requested the 29-year-old be held on bond.

WTHI reports the search on Monday took officers outside of Lawrenceville city limits.

Several surrounding agencies assisted in the search with a drone. Illinois officials say Kelly has friends and family in the area.

Kelly is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on Kelly or his whereabouts, contact 803-584-8153, anonymously at 803-584-2178 or email AT@allendalepolice.com.

