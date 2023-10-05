Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. man arrested, accused of hiding Allendale slaying suspect

By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, IL. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details were released after an accused Allendale County homicide suspect became the center of an Illinois manhunt.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says it started with a traffic stop in Lawrenceville around 7:35 p.m. on Monday, according to WTHI.

A 29-year-old South Carolina man was arrested and accused of helping 34-year-old Jonathan Kelly.

In August, the Allendale Police Department said Kelly was wanted on multiple counts, including homicide and kidnapping. The search for him continues.

MORE | Woman killed in Augusta shooting on Maxwell Street

This stems from an incident on Aug. 13, when officers responded to Bluff Road and Sam Street for a 911 call of shots fired.

The 29-year-old was arrested after the chase and faces charges of aggravated battery, aiding a fugitive, resisting arrest and fleeing police, according to court documents.

He also allegedly kicked and threatened the life of an officer, WTHI reports. An Illinois prosecutor requested the 29-year-old be held on bond.

MORE | S.C. honors domestic violence victims, including 3 from CSRA

WTHI reports the search on Monday took officers outside of Lawrenceville city limits.

Several surrounding agencies assisted in the search with a drone. Illinois officials say Kelly has friends and family in the area.

Kelly is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on Kelly or his whereabouts, contact 803-584-8153, anonymously at 803-584-2178 or email AT@allendalepolice.com.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

