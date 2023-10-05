Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Powerball jackpot rises to $1.4 billion; 4 in Georgia win $50K each

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.4 billion after no players matched all six numbers and hit it big Wednesday night.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.4 billion after no players matched all six numbers and hit it big Wednesday night.

The winning numbers announced were: 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and the Powerball 1.

Even though there were no big winners Wednesday night, four players in Georgia won $50,000 each for matching four numbers and the Powerball number, according to the Georgia Lottery website.

Players will next have a shot at the Powerball jackpot Saturday night in hopes of ending an 11-week stretch without a big winner.

The odds of picking the game’s six winning numbers are 1 in 292.2 million. The latest Powerball jackpot is the world’s seventh-largest lottery prize. The last time someone won the top prize was July 19.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol
1 person killed when car slams into truck in Burke County
A log truck overturned Wednesday morning at Hike Padgett Highway and Doug Barnard Parkway in...
Overturned truck spills logs all over the road in Augusta
The coroner was called to the Days Inn on Washington Road.
Body discovered at Days Inn on Washington Road
Augusta crime
Woman killed in Augusta shooting on Maxwell Street
crash
Bear dies after car hits it on highway in Aiken County

Latest News

Quinton Simon
Thursday marks one year since Quinton Simon was reported missing
crash
Bear dies after car hits it on highway in Aiken County
Will Rogers
Wealth Wednesday: Cancer diagnosis and financial challenges
Kentrell Allen
20-year-old murder suspect arrested in Augusta shooting
A new Winthrop University poll shows Trump with a major lead among South Carolina Republicans...
Poll shows big lead for Trump among SC Republican voters, Haley to 2nd