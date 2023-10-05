Powerball jackpot rises to $1.4 billion; 4 in Georgia win $50K each

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.4 billion after no players matched all six numbers and hit it big Wednesday night.

The winning numbers announced were: 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 and the Powerball 1.

Even though there were no big winners Wednesday night, four players in Georgia won $50,000 each for matching four numbers and the Powerball number, according to the Georgia Lottery website.

Players will next have a shot at the Powerball jackpot Saturday night in hopes of ending an 11-week stretch without a big winner.

The odds of picking the game’s six winning numbers are 1 in 292.2 million. The latest Powerball jackpot is the world’s seventh-largest lottery prize. The last time someone won the top prize was July 19.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.