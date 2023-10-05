McDuffie County animal shelter reopening after a year of setbacks

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County animal shelter last year closed for what was supposed be a two-week renovation project.

A year later, it’s finally opening back up.

The added time came because of allegations of “extreme animal cruelty” and “paperwork abnormalities.”

The shelter closed and locked the chain out front to figure all of this out.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Nick Viland is getting a look inside the McDuffie County animal shelter, which is finally about to reopen after a rough past year. Look for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

An investigation was underway and the shelter was cleared of most of the allegations.

County officials decided to take their time to figure out the best action – not the quickest – moving forward.

Wendy Ivey stepped in with experience from Bulloch County and wanted to move the shelter past its dark days. Four months later, she resigned as shelter director.

Now, Micayla McClain is leading the shelter to finally open its doors back up to the public.

Officials say after working with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, the shelter passed the opening inspections.

The shelter plans to have animals available for adoption and, on an appointment-only basis, drop-offs starting Monday.

“We look forward to meeting the needs of every member of our community, especially the furry ones,” the shelter said in a statement on Facebook.

Educating the community, proper housing for pets, a spay and neuter program, and foster care program are at the top of the priority list for McClain.

According to officials, the shelter is not accepting any out-of-county surrenders.

