Looking to change careers? Check out upcoming hiring events

Aiken County Public Schools
By Macy Neal
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking to change careers, stay updated with upcoming job fairs, and on who is hiring in the CSRA.

The Aiken County School District is hosting a hiring event on Thursday for people interested in working as an Autism Services Aide. Those interested must bring their resume and be prepared for an interview.

The event will be held at Brookhaven Drive in Aiken.

  • Oct. 5 - 9 to 11 a.m.

The Richmond County School System will host a transportation job fair for those interested in bus driver, bus attendant or mechanic positions. The event will be held at the Transportation Department, at 2950 Mike Padgett Highway.

The school system provides extensive Commercial Driver’s License training for qualified bus driver candidates. No experience is necessary. You can also apply online if you can’t make the fair.

  • October 6 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aiken Tech is hosting a community job fair. This will be at the college gym at 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville.

  • Oct. 11 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Richmond County School System hosts Walk-In Wednesdays, where all positions can head to 864 Broad Street.

  • Wednesdays - 9 a.m. to noon
Who is hiring?

Augusta University is looking for candidates for nearly a dozen different positions, including: administrative and dental assistants, environmental services techs, financial aid counselors, groundskeepers, human resources, information technology, nursing, police, research and student health candidates.

