Group works to restore properties in Aiken community

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - From fixing roofs to remodeling bathrooms, a local mission group is going around helping homeowners restore their properties.

Building Restoration in Christ’s Kingdom, or BRICK, is a mission ministry that picks one week out of the year to work on houses. This is the group’s first year in the Aiken area.

In order for a house to make the cut, the owner has to own the house. There is no cost either.

“120 volunteers, 12 houses, one week,” said Brian Henderson, president of BRICK.

Each day is a different building block for the BRICK team.

“What we want to offer is a leg up for those people that are working and trying and just struggling to make ends meet,” said Henderson.

Sam Cheek is one of the people the BRICK team is helping.

“I can’t believe it. Its been so many years it need to be done,” said Cheek.

Donna Gardner is another homeowner getting help from BRICK.

“Unbelievable. I really do not have words. I was praying. And I was saying, ‘Lord, you know, I need help with fixing the house because I didn’t have anybody.’ A month later, there they were in the yard,” said Gardner.

It’s the answer to a prayer.

Henderson said: “You saw the physical need there, but when you really got to know the person behind the house, you could see that this was a woman who was doing all she could do.”

Behind the wet paint and sawdust is a story that’s just as different as each house.

Cheek said: “Just plywood. No siding on it. Its been that way forever. I had the money put back at one time and then I had to spend it. I had to retire last year because of my shake and I used to paint and can’t hold a paintbrush now.”

Gardner said: “Just was like one thing after the next so it was big jobs that I had no way of doing it on my own. Just made me know that the Lord heard me.”

