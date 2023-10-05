‘Light the Night’ walk to raise awareness, funds for blood cancers

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A one-mile walk Thursday night will celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night event will get underway at 6 p.m. at Evans Town Center Park, 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd.

Friends, families, schools, corporate teams and sponsors will join together to bring light to the darkness of cancer, with funds going toward lifesaving research, advocacy and support for blood cancer patients and their families.

It’s not just a walk; there will be a festival beforehand.

And skateboards, scooters and hoverboards and dogs are allowed.

Free parking is all around the park.

SCHEDULE:

6 p.m. – Festival activities begin

7 p.m. – Opening ceremony

7:45 p.m. – Walk begins

8:30 p.m. – Walk ends

