Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Depression screening may help identify suicide risk, research shows

New research shows how screening can help identify people considering suicide. (Credit: CNN, THE JOINT COMMISSION JOURNAL ON QUALITY AND PATIENT SAFETY)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research is shining a light on the importance of diagnosing mental health conditions and how effective screening can help identify people considering suicide.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Last year, more people died from suicide than any other year on record, according to provisional data.

”One of the key aspects of preventing suicide is being able to identify individuals who are most vulnerable to attempting suicide,” said Craig Bryan, a clinical psychologist at The Ohio State College of Medicine.

Bryan and his colleagues at The Ohio State College of Medicine and Wesleyan University started studying patient screening methods at primary care clinics.

The researchers believed traditional screening for suicidal thoughts would be most effective at identifying which patients were most likely to attempt suicide, but that was not what they found.

The researchers found that screening for depression correctly identified more patients who would go on to attempt suicide than traditional suicide screening.

”Primary care healthcare providers should really be focusing on identifying patients who have depression and that might serve as a gateway for determining who might need additional treatment in intervention and prevent suicide,” Bryan said.

The researchers hope to study screenings more in the future. This study involved military primary care clinics, but researchers would like to research civilians in other healthcare settings to see if their findings are replicated.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol
1 person killed when car slams into truck in Burke County
crash
Bear dies after car hits it on highway in Aiken County
The coroner was called to the Days Inn on Washington Road.
Body discovered at Days Inn on Washington Road
A log truck overturned Wednesday morning at Hike Padgett Highway and Doug Barnard Parkway in...
Overturned truck spills logs all over the road in Augusta
A breach of technology has trickled down most Augusta departments, including the Charles...
‘This was designed to be a jail. ... We’re running it as a prison.’

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine,...
US officials bring concerns about migration to Mexico meetings
Georgia Senate leaders announcing the creation of a subcommittee to probe conditions at the...
Georgia Senate to announce investigation of conditions at Fulton County Jail
Medical workers and supporters hold signs as they protest outside of a Kaiser Permanente...
Thousands of US workers are on strike. Here’s a rundown of major work stoppages
In a blog post, Google announced it will be rolling out new features aimed at keeping Gmail...
What the Tech: Gmail makes it easier to avoid spam emails
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
Gunman who shot and wounded 10 riders on New York City subway to be sentenced