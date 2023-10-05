Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Staying seasonal the next few days. Cold front brings a fall chill this weekend.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure keeps us dry and seasonal Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through Saturday and bring us a cooler outlook for the weekend.

Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 50s early Thursday. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs in the low to mid-80s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Mornings lows will be warmer in the low to mid 60s Friday with cloudy skies for the first part of the day. Skies will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

A cold front will move through Saturday and bring us breezy conditions during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 10-15 mph. Lows Saturday will be near 60 and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s.

Morning lows look to be in the mid to upper 40s Sunday morning through early next week. Afternoon highs looking to stay in the lower and middle 70s Sunday and next Monday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

