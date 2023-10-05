Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.(Stringr, Ring)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The doorbell camera company Ring is holding a competition.

It’s asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their Ring devices.

If you can prove it – you could win $1 million.

The company said a space expert will review submissions to look for proof.

Skeptics can win too. Ring is also offering a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creative fake.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
Bear dies after car hits it on highway in Aiken County
Georgia State Patrol
1 person killed when car slams into truck in Burke County
The coroner was called to the Days Inn on Washington Road.
Body discovered at Days Inn on Washington Road
A log truck overturned Wednesday morning at Hike Padgett Highway and Doug Barnard Parkway in...
Overturned truck spills logs all over the road in Augusta
A breach of technology has trickled down most Augusta departments, including the Charles...
‘This was designed to be a jail. ... We’re running it as a prison.’

Latest News

An Alabama high school student has been killed while waiting for a school bus.
‘Devasting’: Student killed while waiting for school bus
President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds for the border wall. Asked if barriers work, he says ‘No’
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine,...
Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants, AP sources say
Fall Greek Festival has returned to downtown Augusta
Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination...
US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria