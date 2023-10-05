Boys and Girls Club builds, donates bikes to local kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta and Southern Nuclear staff are gearing up for Paceline.

On Thursday, they will be building bicycles and donating 10 of them with helmets to local kids.

This project is to get more youth on bikes and educate them about health, wellness, and cancer prevention.

It will be held Thursday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Hub for Community Innovation.

