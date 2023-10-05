Submit Photos/Videos
Boys and Girls Club builds, donates bikes to local kids

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta
Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Augusta and Southern Nuclear staff are gearing up for Paceline.

On Thursday, they will be building bicycles and donating 10 of them with helmets to local kids.

MORE | Teen resource fair offers opportunities for Augusta youth

This project is to get more youth on bikes and educate them about health, wellness, and cancer prevention.

It will be held Thursday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Hub for Community Innovation.

