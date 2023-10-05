Bear dies after hit by car on Edgefield Highway

AIKEN, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) - A bear has died after being hit by a car on Edgefield Highway early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Aiken County Dispatch says it happened at 12:55 a.m. on 2022 Edgefield Highway and DNR crews are on scene assisting the bear.

The highway was reopened at 2:24 a.m., dispatch confirms.

The bear has died due to its injuries, and the driver sustained minor injuries, according to authorities.

