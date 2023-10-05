Bear dies after hit by car on Edgefield Highway
Edgefield Highway is closed after car hits into bear
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AIKEN, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) - A bear has died after being hit by a car on Edgefield Highway early Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Aiken County Dispatch says it happened at 12:55 a.m. on 2022 Edgefield Highway and DNR crews are on scene assisting the bear.
The highway was reopened at 2:24 a.m., dispatch confirms.
The bear has died due to its injuries, and the driver sustained minor injuries, according to authorities.
