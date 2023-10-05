Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta University basketball coach speaks on fieldhouse upgrades

By Daniel Booth
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Major upgrades are coming to Christenberry Fieldhouse at Augusta University.

We caught up with Augusta University’s Men’s Basketball Coach Dip Metress to discuss these changes and what it means for the university moving forward.

“Every time you turn around something’s happening,” said Coach Metress.

When it comes to sports, good things are happening for the current and future students at Augusta University.

In addition to the face-lift, a weight room is being added up top behind the home bench.

When speaking with Coach Metress, we discussed the upgrades to Christenberry, the Jaguars having to reload their roster with so many key players having graduated in the spring, and even how coaching is becoming a family affair for him.

His daughter, Elizabeth Metress, is currently an assistant on the staff for the Coastal Carolina Women’s Basketball Team.

“I watched her coach one day. I was up there to go see a game, and she was chewing on a pen. I remember when I was an assistant coach, I used to chew on a pen, and I was like ‘Oh my gosh, at that age I was chewing a pen and sitting on the bench.’ So, it’s great to have her in it and I think my wife is completely supportive of what she wants to do,” said Coach Metress.

Watch the full interview with Coach Metress below.

