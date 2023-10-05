Submit Photos/Videos
AU hosts teens who want to become tomorrow’s teachers

Augusta University's College of Education and Human Development hosted Future Georgia Educators Day at University Hall on the Summerville campus.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University on Thursday held a special event for tomorrow’s teachers.

The College of Education and Human Development hosted Future Georgia Educators Day at University Hall on the Summerville campus.

The event featured more than 200 high school students looking to get into education. There were various workshops for the students to attend.

It happened on World Teachers’ Day, which is held each Oct. 5. It’s a day to celebrate how teachers are transforming education and reflect on the support they need to fully deploy their talent and vocation.

The 2023 goal of the day was to focus on the need to reverse global teacher shortages, including how to improve the profession’s appeal.

