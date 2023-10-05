How Aiken suspect managed to steal a police car

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about how a police car was stolen earlier this week in Aiken and what led up to it.

Kevin Kirkland, 36, took off in an Aiken Department of Public Safety car and led authorities on a high-speed chase through Aiken County before he was finally arrested Monday, according to a report from officers.

The drama unfolded after an officer stopped a green 2001 Ford F150 pickup at Richland Avenue and Lancaster Street just before 9:20 a.m. The officer had noticed the female driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to authorities.

The driver told the officer she was in a hurry to get to her lawyer`s office and forgot to put her seat belt on.

Kirkland, a passenger, was fidgeting with a book bag and pressing it tightly against his body, avoiding eye contact with the officer and speaking very softly so he had to be asked to repeat himself, according to the officer.

After the driver and passenger denied the pickup held methamphetamine or anything illegal, the officer found a hidden compartment under a cup holder, according to authorities. It contained empty syringes, and the officer also reported finding a bag with suspected meth, according to the report.

Officers placed the driver in the back of one police car and Kirkland in the back of another.

While officers were securing items from the pickup – including a lockbox that a police dog later detected narcotics on – Kirkland managed to move his handcuffed wrists from his back to his front and climb into the front seat, according to authorities.

The officer opened the passenger door just as Kirkland fell into the driver’s seat and put the car into drive, according to authorities.

Kirkland then fled in the police car, hitting the pickup as the chase began, according to authorities.

Aiken Department of Public Safety officers began a pursuit that went through Aiken, Graniteville and the area surrounding Highway 421. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit.

Around 10:40 a.m., officers performed a maneuver that crashed the car and stopped it off Glenwood Drive near Silver Bluff Road.

Kirkland was taken into custody and treated at a hospital before being booked in Aiken County jail, where he was still being held Thursday on charges of driving under license suspension, grand larceny, failure to stop for a blue light, distribution of methamphetamine and escape, according to jail records.

The driver of the pickup was issued a written warning for the seat belt violation and released.

