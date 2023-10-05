Submit Photos/Videos
29th annual Sassafras Festival happening this weekend

Organizers say a section of Augusta Road will be closed for the event.
Organizers say a section of Augusta Road will be closed for the event.(Unsplash)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURNETTOWN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burnettown Sassafras Festival will have its 29th annual celebration on October 7.

Join the festivities in front of the Burnettown Municipal Building and Sassafras Park from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The event will have a kids’ area, car show, educational displays, eating contests, parade, dance party and more.

Organizers say a section of Augusta Road will be closed for the event.

You and the family can enjoy live music from Jimmy Randell from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Brandon Gibson from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Cody Webb from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Schedule:

Sassafrass Festival
Sassafrass Festival(Sassafrass Festival)

