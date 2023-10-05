20-year-old murder suspect arrested in Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 20-year-old murder suspect has been arrested weeks after a fatal armed shooting in Augusta, according to authorities.

On Sept. 15 around 12:32 a.m. Richmond County deputies arrived at the 2000 block of Fairmount Street in Augusta about a shooting, authorities say.

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, Dwyane Tillman, with one gunshot wound. The coroner’s office pronounced Tillman to be deceased at 1:45 a.m., according to authorities.

The suspect, Kentrell Allen, 20, was arrested on Thursday, and charged with armed robbery and murder, according to jail records.

Tillman is among more than 100 victims killed in a surge of violent crimes in the past year and a half across the CSRA . Although communities large and small have been affected on both sides of the Savannah River, Augusta has been hit especially hard.

Authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs, and many of the victims and suspects have been young men.

