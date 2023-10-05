2-vehicle accident causes injuries on Whiskey Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle accident has been confirmed to cause injuries in Aiken on Thursday morning, authorities say.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Whiskey Road and Teke Lane as of 8:45 a.m., officials say.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Please use caution in the area, and use alternate routes if possible.

