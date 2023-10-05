2-vehicle accident causes injuries on Whiskey Road
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle accident has been confirmed to cause injuries in Aiken on Thursday morning, authorities say.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is on the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Whiskey Road and Teke Lane as of 8:45 a.m., officials say.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
Please use caution in the area, and use alternate routes if possible.
