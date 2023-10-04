Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

South Carolina lawmakers scrutinize how state chooses judges

(pexels.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A special committee has been created in the South Carolina House to study how the state chooses its judges.

The eight Republicans and five Democrats are a mix of lawyers are others being asked to hold public hearings and then debate a bill that can be introduced by the start of February, a few weeks into the 2024 General Assembly session, House Speaker Murrell Smith said in a letter.

The committee follows a 2023 election that left the South Carolina Supreme Court as the only high court in the U.S. with all men. Black lawmakers have said for years there are not enough African Americans on the bench.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

In South Carolina, the Legislature elects judges, and Smith said while the committee can discuss the merits of other systems like where judges are appointed by the governor or popularly elected, he doesn’t think there is support to change the state constitution to a different method.

Instead, the Republican speaker wants the committee to focus on the Judicial Merit Screening Commission, a panel of 10 people appointed by lawmakers to determine if candidates for judge are qualified and then whittle them down to three choices for the General Assembly.

Some critics of the process said the commission shouldn’t just be chosen by lawmakers or limited to three choices to give people outside the Legislature more control over that part of the process.

Smith also wants the committee to review how lawmakers can help judges do their jobs better by cutting down a backlog of cases or assuring suspects awaiting trial who are dangers to the community aren’t released while awaiting trial.

The special committee also is being asked to review the lowest level of the state court system at the magistrate level. The House doesn’t have a hand in selecting those judges, which are nominated by senators.

Smith said he doesn’t want to disrupt how magistrates are selected, but does want the House to consider their qualifications, duties and jurisdiction.

The speaker said he thinks the South Carolina judicial system is strong and filled with good people and this isn’t about any particular decision or ruling.

“The inquiry I am asking you to take on is less about individual judges and more about the system for selecting them and holding them accountable,” Smith wrote.

The Republican House members on the committee are Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope and Reps. Weston Newton, William Bailey, Micah Caskey, Brandon Guffey, Robby Robbins, Anne Thayer and Chris Wooten. The Democratic House members are Reps. Justin Bamberg, Gilda Cobb-Hunter, Russell Ott, Ivory Thigpen and Spencer Wetmore.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
Woman killed in Augusta shooting on Maxwell Street
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a...
Georgia ranks No. 1 state for business for 10th straight year
Kevin Kirkland
Full details released on Aiken police car theft, chase
Jonathan Torell Kelly, 34.
Allendale slaying suspect becomes focus of Illinois manhunt
Western Carolina State Fair
Here are the details on fairs in Augusta, Aiken and elsewhere

Latest News

A log truck overturned Wednesday morning at Hike Padgett Highway and Doug Barnard Parkway in...
Overturned truck spills logs all over the road in Augusta
The problem is it’s impossible to remember strong passwords for all of your accounts.
What the Tech: How to create a strong password
A Cobb County sergeant saved a deer with its head stuck in a fence, body camera footage shows.
VIDEO: Cobb County sergeant saves deer with head stuck in fence
Augusta crime
Woman killed in Augusta shooting on Maxwell Street