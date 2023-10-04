Second Chance Desk Augusta begins in Richmond, Burke County

Submit Photos/Videos
By Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, a new program in Augusta made its debut.

Second Chance Desk Augusta works with people with criminal records in Richmond and Burke counties.

The goal of the program is to help people who are having a difficult time getting a job or housing because of old charges on their records.

“It’s so important to be able to help young people or people who have had things on their record from years and years ago. I actually just talked to a gentleman who has something on his record from when he was 18 and it’s still holding him back from being able to get jobs now in 50′s and 60′s. Once people pay their debt to society, we ought to help them get back to being members of society,” said District Attorney Jared Williams.

Second Chance Desk Augusta is located at the Augusta Richmond County Public Library on the first Wednesday of every month.

