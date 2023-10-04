S.C. law enforcement officers honor fallen K9 Rico with ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A dog was hailed as a hero Wednesday across South Carolina.

Last week, Rico, a K9 with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, was fatally shot during a 26-hour manhunt for a shooting suspect and convicted felon in Charleston County.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel has been with the agency since the late 1970s – and he says this was the first time since then that SLED has lost a K9 in the line of duty.

On Wednesday at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia, law enforcement from across the state gathered to pay their respects to K9 Rico.

A gymnasium filled up – and eyes filled with tears – in honor of Rico.

The 3-year-old Belgian Malinois mix served as part of SLED’s SWAT and K9 Tracking teams – alongside his handler, Special Agent Richard Hunton.

Last Thursday, Rico was sent inside a Johns Island home during a multiagency manhunt for a shooting suspect who SLED says killed the dog.

“If it weren’t for him entering that house first, this would be a very different funeral today,” said Hunton’s wife, Special Agent Jennifer Hunton.

The governor and Keel honored the K9 agent as a fallen hero.

And after the memorial, the Hunton family left with Rico’s ashes. Well over 100 canines and their handlers lined the path, many paying their respects in their own ways.

For his handler, Rico was a best friend and a companion.

But most importantly last week, Rico was the answer to his prayers for protection.

“When it came time to go into that house, God said, ‘Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?’” Richard Hunton said. “And I know in his big ol’ head, Rico said, ‘Here am I. Send me.’”

